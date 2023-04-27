Seven MP residents stranded in violence-hit Sudan reach home safely; CM Chouhan thanks PM Modi

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons from Madhya Pradesh who were among several Indians stranded in trouble-torn Sudan have safely reached India by air route, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the safe evacuation of the seven persons from the African nation and remarked, "Modi hai to mumkin hai (when Modi is around, everything is possible)." The first batch of 360 Indians arrived at the Delhi airport from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night after being evacuated from Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'.

"Earlier also when our children were stranded due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, our prime minister spoke to the presidents of both countries to ensure the safe evacuation of students from there.

"Similarly, when our people got stranded in strife-torn Sudan, we have been making efforts to ensure the safe exit of people along with that of seven from Madhya Pradesh and they arrived safely in Delhi for which we are thankful to the prime minister as well as external affairs minister (S Jaishankar)," Chouhan said.

"I am fully confident that even the remaining stranded persons will be safely evacuated," he added.

A C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought to Jeddah 392 Indians from Port Sudan in three flights on Wednesday, a day after an Indian Navy ship rescued 278 citizens from that country. The total number of Indians evacuated from Sudan so far stands at 670, according to official data.

The seven persons from MP who landed in Delhi are Shiromani Tiwari, Jayant Kevlani, Vishnu Vardhan Gunti, Pavitra Mohan Pradhan, Mohammad Raja, Kalu Singh Sisodia and Pavan Kumar, an official said.

The state government has started a helpline to assist people from the state as well as other parts of the country who are stuck in Sudan, an official said on Tuesday.

India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its nationals from the African country that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

Those stranded in Sudan and are keen to come back to MP or other states can contact the helpline 91-755-2555582 and share their details, the official said. The state government will coordinate with the Centre to facilitate their evacuation, he said.

The government has appointed the state's home secretary Gaurav Rajput as the nodal officer for the purpose. Besides, relatives of Madhya Pradesh residents stuck in Sudan can also contact the CM Helpline 181 to register details about their near and dear ones for getting assistance, the official said.

According to the official, the information can also be registered on the CM Helpline Portal http://www.cmhelpline.mp.gov.in.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group making things difficult for the people stranded there.