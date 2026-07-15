Settlement Meeting At Sheopur BJP Office Turns Violent, Councillor Assaulted -- SC/ST Act Case Registered

Sheopur BJP Office Compromise Meeting Turns Violent, Councillor Assaulted; SC/ST Act Case Registered | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A municipal councillor was allegedly assaulted by Shakti Dal workers and associates over a temple land dispute in a conciliation meeting at the BJP district office in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.

According to the report, locals from Ward 14 wish to carry out construction work at a Lord Shiva temple, but certain strongmen are attempting to encroach upon the temple land.

They had previously informed the Kotwali police, the municipal administration, and the Collector, Sheila Dahima, about the situation.

Keeping the temple land dispute in mind, a compromise meeting was convened at the BJP office to resolve it.

During the meeting, when Mehra raised objections to documents presented by Shaktidal activist Shyam Meena, he allegedly began hurling caste-based slurs and, along with his associates, assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media

#WATCH | Scuffle Erupts Over Temple Construction During Settlement Meet At BJP’s Sheopur Office; Video Captures Incident #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Oucp8asUl8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 15, 2026

Video shows the assault on the councillor and subsequently depicts BJP District President Shashank Bhushan and State Executive Committee member Mahavir Singh Sisodia escorting the assailants out of the office.

The complainant, Councillor Jugal Kishore Mehra, alleges that a decades-old Mahadev temple is situated near the Anganwadi centre in Ward 14.

Following the meeting, BJP District President Shashank Bhushan, BJP State Executive Committee member Mahavir Singh Sisodiya, Member of Parliament and Municipal Council President's husband Sujit Garg, and women, men, and youth from the local Ward 14 were also present at the time of the incident.

The Kotwali police have registered a case based on the councillor's complaint, invoking sections related to assault and the SC/ST Act.