'Kuch Padhati Bhi Nahi Hai...' Sheopur Teacher Allegedly Pushes Students Out Of Classroom After Parent Questions Her Absence -- VIDEO | X

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a government school teacher pushing students out of the classroom while shouting at them has come to the light from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred at a government primary school in Matasula village of Sheopur district, where parents found children sitting in a classroom without any teacher.

It is alleged that the teacher was “partying and munching cucumbers" instead of teaching in the classroom.

When a parent protested the same, the teacher allegedly pushed his children out of the classroom and said “I will not teach them and don’t bring them to school ever again,” reportedly.

Watch the video here:

🚨MP School Shocker: When Asked to Teach,Teacher Pushed the Children Out



Parents visiting a government primary school in Matasula village, Sheopur district, Madhya Pradesh for admissions discovered that children were sitting in the classroom without any teacher.



Instead, the… pic.twitter.com/anbzzqsZn8 — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) July 4, 2026

In the video, the teacher could be clearly seen pushing a boy and a girl out of the class furiously.

This is when the parent pulled out his phone and started recording the video. In the video he said, “Dekh lo madam bhaga rahi rahe bacchon, bacchiyon ko…haan….ye padhati bhi nahi hai…kakdi kha rahi hai baith baith ke….(ook, madam is driving the children out... yes... she doesn't even teach them. She's just sitting there eating cucumber).”

Later, the teacher could be seen pretending to teach English to the students.

The matter came to fore when a parent visited the school for admission of his children.

Narrating the entire incident, the parent said, “Mai yahan school me gaya tha admission karane ke liye. To madam se jake bola ki madam admission kar do. To madam ne bola ki admission nahi hoga….Wo party-warty kar rahi thi wahan, kheere kha rahi thi bacche ko khila rahi thi….(I went to the school to get an admission. I asked the teacher to admit the child, but she said the admission wouldn't be done. She was busy having a little party there, eating cucumbers and even feeding them to a child.)

He added that when he questioned the teachers and started recording the situation on mobile phone, one of the teachers allegedly became angry and pushed the children out of the classroom.

Regarding the matter, the authorities said that the video has been taken into cognizance and a process to verify it has been initiated. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Action would be taken against those who were found guilty.