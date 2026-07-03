Man Storms Government School Classroom, Throws Chair, Threatens Woman Teacher In MP's Ashoknagar| Video

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly entered a government school classroom in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, damaged furniture, threatened a woman teacher, and demanded that all school staff gather before him on Friday.

The incident took place at a government school in Devarchi village under the Saharai police station area.

According to reports, the woman teacher was teaching students when the man walked into the classroom and started breaking chairs kept inside.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. In the video, the man can be seen standing inside the classroom while the woman teacher repeatedly asks him to leave, saying that students are present and the class is in progress. However, he refuses to step out and instead asks the person recording the video to stop filming.

The teacher is then heard telling him that he has broken a chair. The man picks up the chair and throws it out of the classroom. He is also heard shouting, "Saare teacher ko bulao idhar, humare chacha padhate the pehle idhar" ("Call all the teachers here. My uncle used to teach here earlier").

Watch the VIDEO below :

Man Breaks Into Government School Classroom, Vandalises Furniture, Threatens Woman Teacher, Demands Entire Staff to gather Before Him In MP's Ashoknagar#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/YQZOLrRPD9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 3, 2026

According to the teacher, the accused also misbehaved with her and threatened to damage her vehicle when she tried to stop him.

The students inside the classroom appeared frightened, while other staff members immediately informed the police.

A police team reached the school soon after receiving the information and began an investigation. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law.

Police later arrested the accused and produced him before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The incident has raised concerns about safety in schools, especially the security of teachers and students. Police are continuing to investigate the case.