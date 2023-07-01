Service Linked To Sense Of Duty In India: Sahasrabuddhe

Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) chairman Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that service to people was linked to sense of duty in India. Every person sees serving others as his duty.

In keeping with this ideology, India developed Covid vaccine and helped the world.

He was addressing the inaugural session of two-day Civil 20 Sewa Summit 2023 held under the aegis of G 20 at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Hall in Bhopal on Saturday.

He added that during Russia-Ukraine war, people took shelter under National Flag of India and armies of both countries showed respect to Tricolour.

State MSME Minister Omprakash Saklecha said sense of service was the bedrock principle Indian governance.

Earlier, message of Mata Amritanandmai was played and a short film based on Adi Shankracharya , Journey of Oneness, was screened.

In the first session, discussion was held on role of NGOs. Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation’s Director Mohamed Hazi Al Khoury, Plan India’s Executive Director Mohamed Asif, John Snow India’s Country Director Sanjay Kapoor expressed their views.

Second session was on development and Corporate Social Responsibility. The fourth session saw discussion on participation of women and their efforts. Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari’s Vice-President Padamshri Nivedita Bhide also spoke on the occasion.