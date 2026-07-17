Seoni Youth Brutally Assaulted Over Love Affair, Salt Rubbed On Wounds; 3 Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Three Of 11 Arrested For Stripping, Assaulting Youth Over Affair In Seoni; Police To Press Serious Charges | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seoni police arrested three of 11 suspects on Wednesday after a video-— showing a youth being brutally assaulted went viral on social media.

Police further said serious charges would be pressed against all the suspects and efforts were underway to arrest the remaining suspects at the earliest.

Police said the suspects should not have taken the law into their own hands and should have reported the matter instead.

Seoni News: युवक को निर्वस्त्र कर पीटने का मामला, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया गंभीर धाराओं में मुकदमा pic.twitter.com/EDajyTqviY — BS NEWS NETWORK (@bsnewsnetworks1) July 16, 2026

What was the matter?

According to police, the victim was identified as Shohel Khan, a resident of Kanhiwada in Seoni district. Preliminary information suggests that he was in a relationship with a young woman.

After the woman’s family allegedly came to know about the relationship, they took the youth to a farm near Kheritek in the Dunda Seoni police station area along with some associates and brutally assaulted him.

A viral video from shivni Distt of madhya pradesh in which an ITI student suhail beaten up and rubbed salt into the wounds by religious extremist mob

It is humble request of @sp_seoni @collectorseoni1

Take prompt action against culprits @MPPoliceDeptt pic.twitter.com/hB17BjIdW8 — Adv.Imran Rajput (@ImranRajputAMU) July 16, 2026

They also recorded the entire incident and posted the video on social media. After coming across the video, police immediately took cognisance of the matter.

Based on the video evidence, police identified all the suspects and arrested three of them, while efforts were underway to trace the remaining suspects.

Brutal mob violence in Seoni against student Sohel Khan is deeply shameful. No one is above the law to act as judge. Seoni police must act now, arrest all attackers, and ensure strict justice. Violence must never become normal. pic.twitter.com/bC0VFlUFkl — VIZHPUNEET (@vizhpuneet) July 16, 2026

Incident occurred in June

The incident is believed to have taken place on June 11-12, according to preliminary findings, while the video came to light on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim is currently in Nagpur. He has been contacted and is expected to reach Seoni to file a complaint.

Once the complaint is received, a case will be registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further action will be taken.

Police said that if evidence emerges during the investigation regarding the recording or circulation of the video, or any act causing harm to the victim’s dignity, additional sections will also be added.

The police have appealed to people not to take the law into their own hands during disputes and to refrain from sharing such videos.

The investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against all those found guilty as per the law.