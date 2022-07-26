Ujwal Bharat Ujwal Bhawishya event in Sehore and Harda

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The “Ujwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya” program was organised on Tuesday by the Ministry of Energy under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Sudesh Rai, MLA of Sehore inaugurated the program. The achievements and progress of the country in the field of the energy sector were documented through short films during the event.

Rai while addressing the seminar expressed that one should take pride in the country’s glorious history and rich culture. He further added that this festival of freedom is dedicated to every citizen of the country who works tirelessly for the country’s progress.

“For the first time, instead of being a power deficient country, we are among power surplus countries” MLA was quoted as saying while addressing the seminar. Sudesh further added that by constructing a 1.6 lakh KM long transmission line India has become the country with the highest transmission line capacity in the whole world.

At the end of the program district panchayat CEO Harsh Singh expressed his gratitude to all the members present. CK Pawar, Sharad Mahowia, and Dhanraj Suryavanshi were also present during the event.

Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya drive in Harda

The energy department organised a program on Monday under the “Ujjwal Bharat Ujwal Bhawishya” campaign at Harda.

Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel was present as a chief guest in the program. According to the information received Patel said saving electricity is equally important as its production.

“The Electrical and Agriculture department has doubled the farmers’ income in the last eight years” the Minister was quoted while addressing the seminar. He further added “ without electricity it is very hard to sustain today’s world, the importance of electricity is the same as that of water.”

According to the information received Patel also said that the Central government has given impetus to the economic and social development of the country by starting programs like Ayshman Bharat Yojna, Swach Bharat Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.

Vijay Kunango NTPC Assistant General Manager addressed the details of the “Ujjwal Bharat Ujwal Bhavishya “campaign. “The campaign has been started to showcase the achievements of the government in the power sector “ Kunango was quoted while addressing the program.

BJP President Amar Singh Meena, former Municipal Corporation president Surendra Jain, Watan Khade, and RK Agarwal were also present at the seminar.