Sehore: Three killed, seven injured as speeding van overturns

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women and a 12-year-old girl were killed and seven others injured when the van they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Chainpura village under Icchawar police station in the district, an official said.

The victims were on their way to a religious function at Paatliya village near Ashta town, when their speeding van overturned while negotiating a turn, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gitesh Garg said.

The victims, Krishna Sendhav (46), Dhanu Singh (45) and a girl died on the spot, he said, adding that the injured persons were admitted to a hospital.

Further probe is underway into the incident, the official said.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:57 PM IST