Sehore: Sports competition organised on fourth day

International Child Rights Week

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Sports competition was organised at Government Secondary School in Diwadiya village in Ichhawar tehsil on the fourth day of International Child Rights Week on Thursday.

It was organised by Madhya Pradesh Bharat Gyan Vigyaan Samiti, the school authorities stated. Chief of UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh, Margaret Gwada was the chief guest.

Talking to media, school authorities said that UNICEF education expert A Jami, UNICEF communication expert Anil Gulati, village sarpanch Ashwini Tripathi were invited on the occasion. Ajay Patel and Jitendra Parihar were special guests.

Over 300 students took part in ball relay race, dodge ball, monkey in the centre and other sports. Later, the guests joined sports to boost children’s confidence.

In his address, Gwada said sports were essential for overall development of children. Gyan Vigyan Samiti and UNICEF distributed school bags to children.

article-image

