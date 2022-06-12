Sehore: Saving soil should be our priority, says Sadhguru

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was given a grand welcome by citizens of Sehore when he was passing through the city on Friday.

Sadhguru has travelled 30,000 km in 30 countries on bike with a message to save soil.

A programme to welcome the Sadhguru was held at Crescent Resort Square on the Bhopal-Indore Highway. The venue was decorated with flowers, rangoli, coloured urns, flags and posters of Sadhguru.

The volunteers riding on bikes welcomed the Isha Foundation’s volunteers at Sehore Gate and escorted them to the programme venue. MLA Sudesh Rai, Aruna Rai, Ramnarayan Shrivas, Anita Shrivas, Rekha Singh were also present on the occasion.

District collector Chandramohan Thakur, SP Mayank Awasthi, CM Adviser Neeraj Vashisht, SDM Aman Mishra were present on the occasion.

After this, the students of Sangeeta Vidyalaya gave a beautiful performance of Marvado folk dance. Sadhguru in his address said that there is a continuous decrease in nutrients of the soil, due to which fertility is also decreasing. There is a need to bring awareness to avoid dangers of continuous use of harmful chemicals. For this, legal provisions will have to be implemented.

Prem Basant Welfare Education Foundation, Shyama Adarsh ??Mahila Mandal, Harshita Welfare Foundation, Vasundhara Foundation had special support in the successful organisation of the programme. Journalist Santosh Singh expressed gratitude in the programme.

