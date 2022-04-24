Sehore: More than 38K farmers yet to get payment

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The grain purchase centres in the district are procuring a huge quantity of wheat, but 38, 459 farmers are yet to get payment for the produce they have sold, sources said.

On the one hand, the wedding season is going on, so the farmers need money. On the other hand, they plan to pay back the loan with the money they will earn by selling their produce.

A farmer said that they were making rounds of the wheat purchase centres for payment.

Eighteen days have passed since they sold their produce, but they have yet to get payments.

Procurement started from April 4 and, this year, 94, 758 farmers registered themselves to sell their produce.

The registered farmers are reaching the purchase centres with the produce, and the procurement will continue till May 16.

There are 210 purchase centres in the district and, out of 94, 758 farmers 68, 321 booked spots at the procurement centres for selling their produce.

The procurement centres have so far bought 3, 22, 778 metric tonnes of wheat.

Farmers Vishram Gaur and Shiv Prasad Gaur from Charnal village said that the wedding season was on, but their pockets were empty.

Besides making KCC, other formalities have to be fulfilled for the payment, they said, adding that the farmers are yet to be informed about the date for payment.

When the issue was raised before district food and civil supplies officer Shivkumar Tiwari, he said that the payment to the farmers was delayed because of some technical glitches.

Nevertheless, the officials are trying to remove those hurdles, and the farmers will soon get their payment, Tiwari said.

ALSO READ Sehore: Parched throats wait for drop of water in Ramgarh village

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:22 AM IST