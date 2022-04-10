Sehore: Perched throats wait for drop of water in Ramgarh village

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): As the sky is raining fire, the water scarcity is deepening, and it has happened after the government has claimed that each house in rural areas has been provided with water through Jal Jeevan Mission, sources said.

The situation has forced the people in rural areas to fetch water from far-flung areas to quench their thirst.

One such village is Ramgarh in Ichchawar Tehsil where many people are struggling for a drop of water.

The residents of Ramgarh count on Patara river to meet their thirst, but the water body has already dried up.

The villagers collect drinking water from the wells dug in the river bed. The situation has come to such a pass that even the women fetch water from far-flung areas.

The villagers said that the administration did not listen to their problem. Nearly 1,300 tribal people live in Ramgarh village where six hand pumps have been installed, but as the underground water level in the area has depleted, the hand pumps are not working.

When the issue was put up before executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department, MC Ahirwar, he said that the village had not been provided with water under the government project

He further said that nobody had informed him about the condition of the hand pumps, but the water shortage would soon be dealt with by putting motors in the hand pumps.

Sub-divisional magistrate Guncha Sanowar said that he had come to know about the water shortage in Ramgarh village, which would soon be solved, he added.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 12:19 AM IST