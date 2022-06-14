Sehore: Collector, SP inspect polling stations ahead of voting for panchayat elections

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Election Officer Chandra Mohan Thakur along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi took stock of many polling stations in Sehore district, ahead of the voting for panchayat elections.

They reviewed the arrangements in order to conduct free, peaceful and smooth three-tier Panchayat elections in the district. The first phase of Panchayat elections will be held on June 25, 2022.

The duo officers along with their team inspected polling stations in Semradangi, Baradikala, Doraha, Khaikheda, Ahmedpur, Barkhedahsan, Bankheda, Charnal, Chandbad Jagir, Shyampur, Murjarnagar and Kaderabad villages.

During the inspection, Collector Thakur instructed the officers to ensure all necessary arrangements at the earliest, following the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission regarding the arrangement of polling stations.

He asked the officials to ensure adequate seating arrangement for the voters coming to the polling stations to cast their votes. He directed to install ramps, drinking water, adequate lighting, shade, help desk and toilets in the polling stations as well as signage to reach the polling stations.

He further instructed to make necessary arrangements in the polling stations keeping in view the rainy season.

Further, he said that all arrangements should be made better for smooth and smooth conduct of polling. During this, SP Mayank Awasthi directed the police officers and personnel of the concerned police stations to continuously monitor the activities taking place in the areas with sensitive polling stations and make necessary security arrangements at the time of polling.

Collector, SP appeal for voting

Collector Thakur and SP, Mayank Awasthi, during the inspection of polling stations, have appealed to the voters to compulsorily exercise their franchise in the Panchayat elections on the first phase of polling to be held on June 25, 2022. He said that every voter should become a participant in the great festival of democracy. He said that no voter should be denied the right to vote. Sehore SDM Aman Mishra and concerned officers-employees were present during the inspection of polling stations.