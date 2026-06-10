‘Secure Every Drop Of Water’: ADG Rail Orders Rooftop Harvesting Across GRP Buildings In Madhya Pradesh

Secure Every Drop Of Water: ADG Rail Orders Rooftop Harvesting | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ADG (Rail), Raja Babu Singh, has ordered department officials to install rooftop water harvesting systems on all Government Railway Police (GRP) buildings within 10 days to combat water scarcity. The GRP owns around 75 buildings across Madhya Pradesh.

Officials are directed to utilise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and coordinate closely with local civic bodies and panchayats to execute the project.

Known for environmental initiatives, Singh previously spearheaded a massive plantation drive as ADG Training.

He transformed a 40-acre section of a barren 172-acre tract at the Gwalior Police Training School into a lush landscape.

Additionally, the ADG ordered the creation of a 'GRP Orchid' at every railway police station and GRP-held premises during the current monsoon season.

These orchids will be dedicated exclusively to planting endangered indigenous flora. The project aims to simultaneously rejuvenate the local ecosystem and preserve vulnerable native plant species.