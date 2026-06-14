Second MBBS Student’s Body Recovered After 19-Hour Search At Tighra Dam In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After a 19-hour-long search operation, the body of an MBBS student who drowned at Tighra Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Saturday was recovered.

The deceased was identified as Ayush Srivastava who drowned while on a picnic. Another student Gopal Agrawal also drowned in the incident whose body was recovered earlier on Saturday night.

The State Disaster Response Force had been carrying out a rescue operation since Saturday.

Ayush’s body was found floating in the water at around 2 pm on Sunday. It was taken out and sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the body of another student, Gopal Agrawal, was handed over to his family after the post-mortem, and they left for Bina.

According to information, 4 male and 4 female MBBS students from Gajra Raja Medical College had gone to Tighra Dam for a picnic after classes on Saturday.

Among them were second-year students Ayush Srivastava from Muzaffarpur and Gopal Agrawal from Bina.

Read Also 2 MBBS Students Drown At Tigra Dam During Picnic In Gwalior; One Body Recovered

The students were first bathing in one area and later moved to another side of the dam, which is a restricted zone known as Kacchi Paar.

The water there is around 200 to 250 feet deep and the area is also known for crocodiles during summer.

While walking near the water, Ayush reportedly slipped and fell into the deep water. Gopal also fell in while trying to help. Both drowned. Their classmates immediately informed the police.

Police from Tighra Police Station and the SDRF reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Gopal’s body was recovered around midnight, while Ayush’s body was found on Sunday afternoon after an overnight search.