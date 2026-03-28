MP News: IPS College Student Drowns At Bamaniyakund Waterfall In Mhow |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old BSc second-year student of IPS College died after drowning at the Bamaniyakund waterfall near Mhow on Friday.

Badgonda police station in-charge Prakash Waskale said a group of college students from Indore had visited the popular picnic spot for an outing. While most of the group stayed near the shallow edges of the water, one student ventured into a deeper section of the pool.

The deceased, identified as Anuj Vaishnav, 18, a resident of Ghatabillod village on Dhar Road, entered deep water while bathing. Moments later, he began struggling and called out for help. His friends raised an alarm, drawing the attention of nearby visitors.

Locals rushed to assist and informed the police. With the help of people present at the site, police retrieved the youth from the water. They immediately took him to the civil hospital in Mhow, where attending doctor Dr Mahendra Pathak declared him brought dead.

Police informed the family and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Such incidents are not uncommon at this waterfall, where several similar cases have been reported earlier.