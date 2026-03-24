 MP News: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Maheshwar, Taken To Hospital On Motorcycle As No Ambulance At Ghat
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MP News: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Maheshwar, Taken To Hospital On Motorcycle As No Ambulance At Ghat

Monu, 22, from Indore, drowned while bathing at Mahila Ghat in Maheshwar. In the absence of an ambulance, locals transported him to the Community Health Centre on a motorcycle, where he was declared dead. Police registered an accidental death case. The incident follows another drowning in the past 24 hours, highlighting the need for permanent medical facilities at ghats.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
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MP News: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Maheshwar, Taken To Hospital On Motorcycle As No Ambulance At Ghat |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man drowned while bathing at Mahila Ghat in Maheshwar on Monday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Monu, a resident of Indore. He had visited the town with his family to bathe in the Narmada River.

The incident occurred between 5.30 pm and 6 pm when he lost balance and was pulled into deep water. Divers from the Municipal Council, including Chiniya Kewat, Ajay and Shyam Kewat, retrieved him from the river.

In the absence of an ambulance at the ghat, locals transported him to the Community Health Centre on a motorcycle.

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Dr Ajay Sengar confirmed that Monu showed no signs of life on arrival and declared him dead. Police registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

The incident follows the drowning of 20-year-old Arush Jain within the past 24 hours. Residents reiterated their demand for permanent medical facilities at the ghats.

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