2 MBBS Students Drown At Tigra Dam During Picnic In Gwalior; One Body Recovered | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two Gajra Raja Medical College students drowned during a picnic at Tighra Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Saturday.

One body was recovered, while search operations are underway for the second student.

The incident occurred late Saturday evening in the Kachchi Paar area of the dam under the jurisdiction of Tighra Police Station.

A group of 8 medical students had arrived at Tighra Dam for a picnic. The group comprised 4 female and 4 male students. They went to the Kachchi Paar area, located about 3 kilometres from the boat club.

While there, Ayush Srivastava (from Muzaffarpur, Bihar) and Gopal Agarwal (from Bina, Sagar) stepped into the water and suddenly slipped into a deep section.

The area is known to have restricted public movement. Rescue teams later recovered the body of Gopal Agarwal late on Saturday night.

The search for Ayush Srivastava is still underway. The dam’s depth, along with mud and rocks, is hampering the rescue operation.

According to eyewitnesses, both students lost their balance and fell into the deep water while their companions remained at the picnic spot above. When the two did not return after a considerable time, their friends began searching for them.

During the search, their shoes and clothes were found neatly placed on the rocky bank of the dam. Suspecting a tragedy, the group informed the police.

Upon receiving information, Tighra police, along with CSP Krishnapal Singh and Station In-charge Shivram Singh Kanshana, reached the spot. Teams from the SDRF and local divers were deployed for the rescue operation.

A search was carried out throughout the night using boats and high-powered lights. CSP Krishnapal Singh said the students had gone to the Kachchi Paar area for a picnic.

A joint team of police and SDRF reached the site immediately after the incident was reported. A continuous search operation is underway with the assistance of local divers. The families of both students have been informed.