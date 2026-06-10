Second Autopsy Report On Actress Twisha Sharma Submitted To CBI, Suspects May Be Questioned Again | file

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second autopsy report of actress Twisha Sharma has been submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials said on Wednesday.

The report, submitted in a sealed envelope, details findings regarding her pregnancy, abortion, and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The initial report had noted marks on the body. Investigators are now scientifically analysing the new report.

Efforts are underway to determine whether these findings indicate a routine occurrence or a crucial fact linked to the incident.

The investigation centres on Sharma's pregnancy, the abortion she underwent, and the events leading to her death.

The CBI is correlating scene circumstances, post-mortem findings, and other evidence to piece together the full picture.

The investigative team is also examining the hanging mechanism through dummy trials and forensic evidence.

Officials said it would be premature to draw conclusions until the investigation into all aspects is complete.

Possibility of further questioning on remand

Sources said the CBI may question both suspects again based on the second post-mortem report and new evidence.

They could be taken into custody on remand from jail via a production warrant.

The CBI is cross-referencing medical reports, digital evidence, and all facts related to the crime scene. The future course of the case will become clear only after the investigation concludes.