Twisha Sharma Case: Retired Judge Giribala Complains Of Anxiety During CBI Probe | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, retired judge Giribala Singh complained of anxiety and restlessness during CBI custody on Sunday, though questioning continued as the agency intensified its probe into the Twisha death case.

Amid the ongoing interrogation of Giribala Singh and her son Samarth, a special forensic team from Delhi has arrived in Bhopal to conduct a scientific reconstruction of the incident.

Using an 80kg dummy, experts are expected to recreate the crime scene shortly to verify the sequence of events and test various investigative theories.

Sources said the agency was employing advanced forensic methods including a digital reconstruction of Twisha's final hours through a "tunnel-view investigation" approach.

CCTV footage, mobile phone records, call data, Wi-Fi logs, tower locations and forensic mapping of the house are being integrated to build a minute-by-minute timeline. Investigators are attempting to determine who was present inside the house and what activities took place before the incident.

The CBI has made WhatsApp chats and other digital evidence a key basis of its interrogation.

The agency has sought detailed responses regarding the relationship between Twisha Sharma and her in-laws after marriage including possible disputes and allegations of mental and physical harassment.

The agency is also focusing on alleged crime scene tampering, CCTV footage, digital evidence and injuries found on Twisha's body.

In addition, the CBI has asked several questions about discussions within the family regarding Twisha's pregnancy and allegations that she was subjected to pressure in connection with it.

Giribala Singh and Samarth, meanwhile, are denying allegations of harassment of Twisha.

Samarth was suspicious of Twisha's relation with some other person

It has also emerged that Samarth was suspicious about Twisha s relations with some other person. He was also suspicious regarding her pregnancy.

Twisha discussed this issue with her mother through WhatsApp chatting. The screenshots of the chats had gone viral on social media.

Constable's video emerges as key evidence

A 34-minute video recorded by Constable Raghavendra Singh Patel, covering the period from the opening of Giribala Singh's lock to the sealing of the scene, has become an important piece of evidence in the investigation.

The CBI seized the footage during the probe and found it valuable in understanding the original condition of the crime scene. The agency has reportedly praised his professional handling of the situation.

Viscera report

The viscera report from Twisha's first post-mortem examination was received on Monday.

The report is being sent by the police to AIIMS Delhi in a sealed envelope. A team of doctors at AIIMS Delhi will now analyse the viscera findings and prepare the second post-mortem report based on their assessment.