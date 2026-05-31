Rain, Hailstorm Bring Down Mercury Across MP, Weather System Clears Summer Heatwaves From Bhopal And Other Districts | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A spell of rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms across several districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday brought respite from the intense heat, with temperatures falling by up to five degrees Celsius.

The weather change brought widespread relief from the scorching heat wave in Bhopal and other districts.

As a result of colliding weather systems, the stagnant, hot air masses were cleared, leading to a drop in temperature by three to five degrees Celsius in the region.

The temperature drop in central parts of the country covering Madhya Pradesh was driven by an active weather phase that brought widespread relief from the earlier scorching heat wave.

According to the meteorological department, a Western Disturbance moving across the northern and central latitudes facilitated a moisture influx.

This system disrupted the clear, blazing skies, allowing cloud cover to block direct solar radiation, leading to a drop in temperature.

Hailstorms were experienced in Shivpuri, Morena, Sagar and Sheopur districts. Thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall were experienced in the Chambal and Gwalior divisions, as well as districts like Sagar, Ujjain, Rewa, Shahdol, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Katni and Dindori in the last 24 hours.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 4.5 degrees in night temperature at 25.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a day temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius.

An orange alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph has been issued for isolated places in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph has been issued for isolated places in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Sagar, Maihar and Pandhurna.