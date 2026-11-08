Sea Of Lights! 51,000 Diyas Transform Narmada's Gaurighat Into Golden Paradise In MP's Jabalpur

51,000 Diyas Illuminate Narmada Gaurighat During Grand Diwali Deepotsav Celebrations In MP's Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Gaurighat, situated along the sacred Narmada River, witnessed a spectacular Deepotsav celebration on Saturday evening as 51,000 earthen lamps illuminated the riverbank ahead of Diwali. Thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate the festival, transforming the ghat into a dazzling spectacle of lights, devotion and cultural traditions.

Organised for the fourth consecutive year, the celebration brought together residents and representatives of social, religious, business and cultural organisations. Devotees lit earthen lamps, seeking prosperity and offering prayers to Maa Narmada.

The illuminated riverbank, accompanied by traditional Narmada Aarti, created a spiritual atmosphere. A laser show and fireworks added grandeur to the festivities, attracting enthusiastic participation from citizens.

Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, addressing the gathering, described Deepotsav as a reflection of Jabalpur's cultural heritage and collective devotion.

He said the festival represented more than lighting lamps, highlighting the importance of traditions in preserving national identity. Singh also extended Diwali greetings to residents and appreciated the participation of various organisations.

Gaurighat To Get Saryu-Style Makeover

Announcing development plans, Singh said Gaurighat would be transformed into a grand religious and cultural destination along the lines of the Saryu riverfront. He informed that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced the ambitious project, which has received government approval.

According to Singh, the tender process is expected to be completed within two to three months, following which the groundbreaking ceremony will take place and construction will begin. The proposed development aims to enhance facilities for devotees and tourists while preserving the religious significance of the Narmada riverbank.

Singh expressed confidence that the revamped Gaurighat would emerge as a prominent spiritual tourism destination, strengthening Jabalpur's cultural identity and attracting visitors from across the country.