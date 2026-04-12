SDM Accused Of Stalking Woman Bank Manager, Misusing Personal Data In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman bank manager has accused a man posing as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), identified as Sanjay Upadhyay, along with his son Sajal Upadhyay, of stalking, intimidation and misuse of her personal information, in Bhopal.

Based on her complaint, MP Nagar police have registered a case after a zero FIR was initially filed at Shahpura police station.

According to reports, the 39-year-old complainant, a resident of Ruchi Lifescape in Jatkhedi is a manager at Central Bank.

She had first lodged a complaint on March 12, 2026 alleging prolonged harassment out of an an old dispute.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the accused had been mentally harassing her for years due to personal enmity.

She alleged that they repeatedly followed her in vehicles, gathered her personal and professional information and misused it to damage her social reputation.

She further claimed that she was threatened and told to leave the cityl or face consequences.

The complainant also alleged that the accused contacted her family members and colleagues, spreading false information about her which caused emotional distress.

The woman said the dispute began during the COVID-19 period in 2020, following family-related disputes and mutual allegations.

Since then, tensions escalated and she claims she has been continuously targeted.

She further alleged that due to rumors spread by Sanjay Upadhyay, her marriage ended in divorce.

She also accused him of filing false cases against her including a dowry harassment case in Biaora (Rajgarh district) in 2023 involving his daughter and another case of unnatural offences at Bagsewania police station which was later dismissed by the court.

According to her statement, the accused used different vehicles to follow her movements from her residence near a mall to her office in Arera Hills and kept tracking her activities.

She also alleged that Upadhyay misused his position to access her personal and professional details by visiting her workplace.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections related to stalking, criminal intimidation and harassment.

Police officials said the case is under investigation and further action will be taken based on evidence.