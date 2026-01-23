MP News: Women And Child Development Department Official Charged With Molestation, Intimidation In Narmadapuram | Representative Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered at the Women’s Police Station in Narmadapuram against an assistant director of the Women and Child Development Department on charges of molestation, indecent behaviour, and criminal intimidation, said police on Thursday.

Police said that the accused has been identified as Sanjay Jain, an officer posted in the department.

According to the complaint, the victim, who is working as a district project assistant, alleged that the officer molested her, behaved indecently, and threatened to dismiss her from service and kill her if she raised objections.

Based on her statement, the police have registered a case under relevant sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim stated that she had earlier submitted a written complaint on January 12, 2026, to several senior authorities, including the commissioner of the women and child development department in Bhopal, Divisional commissioner, district collector, the department divisional director, and a private service consultant agency based in Mumbai. However, she alleged that no action was taken by the senior officials despite her repeated appeals.

On Thursday, the woman reached the Women’s Police Station along with her family and formally lodged the complaint. Police officials said further legal action is being taken and the matter is under investigation.