Bhopal News: Domestic Violence, Dowry Harassment Cases On Rise; Strained Relationships Over Different Issues Breaking Marriages |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of domestic violence in the city are witnessing a sharp surge, with more than five women falling victim each day on average. The situation has become serious, reflecting distress in marital relationships that is leading to breakdown of marriages.

As per Women Police Station records, most complaints arise from marital disputes, lack of compatibility and understanding among couples, and prolonged emotional stress, following which women approach the police to report abuse.

Police records reveal a steep surge in such cases over the past three years.

2024: 763 cases (two to three cases every day on average)

2025: 1,964 cases (three to four cases each day)

2026 (till March 15): 376 cases (five to six cases each day)

The data, which excludes complaints lodged at local police stations, indicates a sharp increase in cases of domestic violence, with cruelty by husbands and in-laws forming the majority.

Women Police Station incharge Anjana Dubey said complaints related to domestic violence were being received consistently. Each case is investigated before being registered. In some instances, couples are counselled and disputes resolved. However, when reconciliation fails, legal action is taken, she said.

Rise in dowry harassment cases

In 2024, 600 cases of dowry harassment were reported, which rose to 1,500 in 2025. In 2026 so far, 200 such cases have been reported. On average, two to three complaints of women being harassed for dowry are received by police.

Types of complaints reported include cruelty by husbands and in-laws, dowry harassment, physical assault, mental harassment, and financial exploitation of working women.

Dowry to suspicion

In one case, a 30-year-old daughter of a retired government official was harassed over a dowry demand of Rs5 crore by her trader husband. As per the complaint, she suffered physical and mental harassment for many years.

In another case, a 20-year-old woman, two months pregnant and married in June 2025, was turned out by her husband and in-laws. The husband threatened to give her triple talaq while alleging that the unborn child was not his.