Bhopal News: Bank Manager Police Complaint Against Politician-Hubby | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman bank manager on Saturday gave a complaint to police commissioner alleging dowry harassment, domestic violence and life threats against her husband, a senior Congress leader.

According to the complaint, Shikha Singh, a bank manager alleged that her husband Mahendra Singh Chauhan, a Congress leader demanded Rs 2 crore as dowry and assaulted her when she refused.

She claimed she was beaten and forcibly thrown out of their house on February 9 and was threatened with dire consequences. A case has been registered in this connection at Habibganj police station.

She told police that the couple has been married for 19 years and that it is the second marriage for both. She alleged that her husband had earlier told her to end her first marriage with an IAS officer but later subjected her to mental and physical harassment.

Shikha Singh accused her husband of repeatedly pressuring her to claim a share in her parental property, assaulting her under the influence of alcohol and threatening her with a licensed firearm. She also claimed being poisoned once by him. She further alleged financial fraud, claiming that her signatures were forged to remove her from director positions in two NGOs.

Responding to allegations, Mahendra Singh Chouhan said his wife had been blackmailing him for years and filed the complaint after he issued a divorce notice. He said their marital dispute was pending before a court. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that a complaint has been received and investigation is underway.