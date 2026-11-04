Scindia Royal Family’s ₹41,000 Crore Property Dispute Hearing Adjourned As Relative Pratima Rana Remains Absent From Court In MP’s Gwalior

Scindia Royal Family’s ₹41,000 Crore Property Dispute Hearing Adjourned After Pratima Rana’s Absence In MP’s Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The ₹41,000 crore property dispute involving the Scindia royal family took another turn on Wednesday after Pratima Rana, a relative of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, failed to appear before the court. The hearing was scheduled to record her statement regarding allegations of fraud in a family property settlement. However, her absence led to an adjournment. The next hearing date is yet to be announced. Rana has challenged the settlement, claiming that her signature was obtained through deception.

The hearing was scheduled before the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) court in Gwalior, where Rana was expected to present evidence supporting her allegations.

Rana has accused Jyotiraditya Scindia and her three aunts, Vasundhara Raje, Yashodhara Raje and Usha Raje, of obtaining her signature on the settlement agreement through deception.

The court has accepted her objection for consideration and allowed her to present evidence.

Meanwhile, the three aunts have denied the allegations, maintaining that the settlement was signed with everyone's consent. They also claimed that family members attended a dinner together and posed for photographs after signing the agreement.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's side has also maintained that the settlement was reached through mutual agreement.

78-Year-Old Document Becomes Key Evidence

The dispute began when Vasundhara Raje, Yashodhara Raje and Usha Raje filed a civil suit seeking their share in the ancestral property.

Rana and Kanika Devi, daughters of the late Padmavati Raje, were also named in the case. However, proceedings against them were conducted ex parte after they failed to appear.

Rana has now sought to rejoin the proceedings, arguing that her mother's share cannot be ignored.

A 78-year-old historical document, known as 'The Covenant', has also been submitted to the court. It contains details of princely state mergers, private properties and privy purses.