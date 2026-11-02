Gwalior Infant Kidnapping: CCTV Clip Shows Man Abducting 45-Day-Old Girl From Bus Stand; Drops Her At Park Hours Later

Gwalior Infant Kidnapping: 45-Day-Old Baby Abandoned Near Hospital After 7-Hour Police Search |

Gwalior Bus Stand Kidnapping: A 45-day-old baby girl was allegedly kidnapped from the Gwalior bus stand on Sunday night. Hours later, she was found abandoned near a hospital park. The abducted infant, identified as Pooja, was found near the Kamala Raja Hospital premises around 4 AM on Monday. She was immediately admitted to the hospital. Police are now searching for the accused.

Baby Girl Kidnapped From Gwalior Bus Stand

According to reports, Radha Ahirwar, a resident of Tikamgarh, had arrived in Gwalior three days earlier with her husband, Harishchandra, and their two daughters. The family had come to the city in search of daily-wage work. As they had no place to stay, they were spending their nights at the bus stand.

On Sunday night, around 10 PM, Radha briefly left her children to visit a nearby friend. When she returned about an hour later, she found her elder daughter asleep but her younger daughter, Pooja, missing.

The family had earlier in that day faced financial trouble. Radha's husband had returned home intoxicated and without money, leading to an argument over buying milk for their children. Radha later managed to arrange money by begging and bought milk for both daughters.

🎥 Man Caught Abducting 1.5-Month-Old Girl From Bus Stand In #Gwalior #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews https://t.co/ASroHBjJxX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 2, 2026

Gwalior Police Launch Search Operation

After receiving information about the Gwalior infant kidnapping, officers from Padav police station and senior police officials reached the spot. Police issued a citywide alert, set up roadblocks and began checking vehicles.

Search operations were conducted at the railway station, bus stand, fairgrounds and inside parked buses. CCTV footage from the bus stand showed a suspicious man carrying a young girl in his arms.

Police identified the suspect as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Panna, who had reportedly been staying at the bus stand for the past three days. He had also allegedly asked Radha to accompany him earlier.

Infant Abandoned Near Kamala Raja Hospital

After a search operation lasting around seven hours, the accused allegedly abandoned the baby near a park inside the Kamala Raja Hospital premises around 4 AM on Monday and fled.

Police found the infant and admitted her to the hospital. Her parents were not present when she was recovered. Police are also trying to trace her parents.

Based on Radha's complaint, Padav police station registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person.

According to SHO Shailendra Bhargav, the accused abandoned the child due to police pressure. Police are using CCTV footage and other leads to locate him. The motive behind the Gwalior kidnapping case will become clear after his arrest.