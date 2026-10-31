Gwalior Rape Case: Online Friendship Turns Into Nightmare For Minor Girl, POCSO Court Orders FIR Against Five | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An online friendship turned into a nightmare for a 17-year-old girl in Gwalior after a man allegedly sexually assaulted, blackmailed and threatened her. The suspect also allegedly stole Rs2 lakh in cash and ancestral gold jewellery from her house.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Bahodapur police station. After the police allegedly failed to act on the family's complaint, the girl's mother approached the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court. Following the court's directions, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the main suspect and four of his family members on Saturday.

Online Friendship Turns Into Crime

According to the complaint, the 17-year-old girl is a Class 12 student. She became friends with Nitesh Sharma through social media in December 2025.

Sharma allegedly proposed to her several times, but she refused and wanted to remain friends. He later began following and harassing her. He would allegedly consume alcohol, create disturbances outside her house and break beer bottles.

On Jan 15, 2026, when the girl's mother was away at work, Sharma allegedly entered the house with a friend. He threatened to kill her mother and burn the girl alive if she disclosed anything. He then allegedly sexually assaulted and physically abused her and took obscene photographs of her. He also threatened to run over her mother with a vehicle.

Rs 2 Lakh Cash And Gold Jewellery Stolen

The accused allegedly assaulted the girl again on February 27, when she was alone at home. According to the complaint, he also subjected her to further abuse before leaving with Rs 2 lakh in cash and ancestral gold jhumkas.

According to information, due to repeated threats and blackmail, the girl remained silent and became frightened. She stopped sleeping at night. When her mother noticed the change in her behaviour and questioned her, the girl revealed the alleged abuse.

Mother Approaches; POCSO Court Orders FIR

The Gwalior rape case victim's mother alleged that she visited Bahodapur police station and the SP's office between March 20 and 26, but no action was taken. She then approached an advocate and filed a complaint before the Special POCSO Court.

Taking the matter seriously, the court directed police to register an FIR under Section 175(3) of the BNSS.

In the Gwalior POCSO case, Police registered a case against main accused, Nitesh Sharma, his father Hemant Sharma; his mother, Archana Sharma, and brothers Himanshu Sharma and Ashish Sharma.

Bahodapur police station in-charge Alok Singh Parihar said the FIR was registered as per the court's directions. The victim is undergoing a medical examination. Police are investigating the case and trying to recover the stolen cash and jewellery.