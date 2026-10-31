Two Ugandan Women Found At Bhopal Spa Centre Fail To Produce Passports, Visas During Police Inspection; Operator Booked Over Verification Lapses | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Ugandan women found at a spa centre in Bhopal's Minaal shopping street area failed to produce their passports and visas during a police inspection on Thursday evening.

The women told police that they had come to India in search of employment, said Ayodhya Nagar police on Friday.

According to police, a police team was conducting routine inspections of spa centres when it checked Natural Spa Centre and Thai Aroma Wellness Centre. At the latter, police found six women and one male employee.

Four women were residents, while Pooja Narwade identified herself as the centre's manager.

The two foreign nationals identified themselves as Rashim alias Macy and Irene alias Nina. They could not produce documents related to their entry into and stay in India when asked by police.

Police also found that the centre's employees had not undergone mandatory police verification.

Under an order issued by the Bhopal commissioner of police on September 15, 2026, spa centres and beauty parlours are required to get their employees verified.

Police registered a case against the operator under BNS for the alleged violation. Further investigation is underway.