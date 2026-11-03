Returned From Border For Karwa Chauth, SSB Jawan Allegedly Strangles Wife And Sleeps Beside Body Overnight In MP’s Gwalior

SSB Jawan Allegedly Strangles Wife, Sleeps Beside Body Overnight In MP’s Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who had returned from Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Karwa Chauth, allegedly strangled his wife to death in Gwalior and slept beside her body throughout the night. The accused later transported her body to his ancestral village in Bhind, claiming she had died of a heart attack. However, his 12-year-old daughter reportedly exposed the murder.

The accused was identified as Gyan Singh, an SSB constable posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He had arrived in Gwalior on October 27 and was staying with his wife, Rinki Jatav, and their two children in a rented house in Khurairi village under Murar police station.

According to police, the couple initially argued over taking Gyan Singh's father back to Bhind following medical treatment. After returning home on Sunday night, Gyan Singh allegedly found Rinki speaking on her mobile phone and questioned her character.

As the argument escalated, he allegedly pushed her to the ground, placed his foot on her chest and strangled her. Their children, 14-year-old Deepu and 12-year-old Priyanshi, reportedly witnessed the incident.

Daughter Exposes Murder Despite Threats

Around 6 am on Monday, Gyan Singh allegedly transported Rinki's body to Chhaunda village in Bhind and informed her relatives that she had suffered a heart attack.

However, the family noticed injuries on her body and questioned him. He allegedly threatened them with his service pistol. Despite being warned to remain silent, Priyanshi secretly told her maternal uncle, Sachin Jatav, about the incident.

Following the revelation, the accused fled.

Police Launch Manhunt

The family brought Rinki's body to Murar police station late Monday night. Police shifted it to the morgue for post-mortem examination. Murar SHO Govind Vallabh Bagoli said statements from the children and relatives were being recorded, while efforts to arrest the accused were underway.