Mobile Phone Suddenly Explodes In User's Hand At Clinic In Gwalior—VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped patients, attendants and medical staff after a mobile phone exploded inside a clinic in Gwalior’s Thatipur area. The incident occurred at Drishti Clinic, located near Chauhan Pyau, where several patients were waiting for medical consultations. The explosion triggered flames and smoke, forcing those present to rush outside. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to eyewitnesses, a patient was sitting in the waiting area, preparing to consult Dr Ashutosh Sharma, when his mobile phone exploded. Within seconds, the device caught fire, sending flames and smoke into the surrounding area.

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The loud explosion startled patients and their relatives, creating panic inside the clinic. Several people rushed towards the exit, fearing that the flames might spread to nearby furniture and medical equipment.

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The unexpected incident disrupted normal activities at the clinic as those present struggled to understand what had happened.

Clinic staff responded immediately and tried to extinguish the flames. They poured water on the burning mobile phone and managebroughtire under control before it could spread further.

Their prompt response prevented damage to nearby furniture and medical equipment. The situation gradually returned to normal after the flames were extinguished and the immediate danger had passed.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion left everyone shocked, particularly because the mobile phone caught fire without any apparent warning. The incident raised concerns about the safety of electronic devices in crowded public places, including hospitals and clinics.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown. It is unclear whether the incident resulted from a battery malfunction, overheating or another technical fault.

No casualties or injuries were reported, and the clinic escaped significant damage. The incident nevertheless highlighted the potential risks associated with malfunctioning mobile phones.

The swift intervention of clinic employees helped contain the fire and prevented what could have turned into a more serious accident, bringing relief to patients, attendants and medical staff present during the incident.