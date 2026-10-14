Scindia Family ₹41K Crore Property Dispute: Gwalior Court Asks Jyotiraditya Scindia's Cousin Pratima Devi Rana To Submit Evidence Of Fraudulent Signatures On Proposed Settlement Papers

Scindia Family's ₹41,000 Crore Property Dispute: Pratima Devi Rana Asked To Submit Evidence Of Fraud, Next Hearing On October 29 | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The long-running property dispute involving the Scindia royal family, concerning assets estimated at ₹41,000 crore, has taken a new turn. A Gwalior court has directed Pratima Devi Rana-- daughter of the late Padmavati Raje (Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt), to present evidence supporting her allegation that her signatures on a proposed family settlement were obtained through fraud.

Additional Sessions Judge Atmaram Tank has scheduled her testimony for Oct 29, 2026. She will have to explain the circumstances under which she signed the settlement proposal and provide evidence to support her allegations.

The case involves Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, former minister Yashodhara Raje and Usha Raje. However, the court has not yet delivered a final decision on the validity of the proposed settlement.

Pratima Devi Challenges Settlement

The court issued the directions after hearing arguments from both sides on interim applications and objections. Pratima Devi Rana has challenged the settlement proposal, claiming that her signatures were obtained fraudulently and without her consent.

Her testimony and supporting evidence will play an important role in the further proceedings.

Family Members Deny Allegations

Vasundhara Raje, Yashodhara Raje and Usha Raje have opposed Pratima Devi's objections. They have maintained that the settlement proposal was signed with the consent of the family members.

They have also claimed that the family members had dinner together and posed for photographs after signing the agreement. Jyotiraditya Scindia's side has also maintained that the signatures were obtained with consent.

With both sides making conflicting claims, the court will examine Pratima Devi's testimony and evidence before deciding the next course of action.

How the Dispute Began

The original civil case concerns the division of ancestral property belonging to the Scindia royal family. Vasundhara Raje, Yashodhara Raje and Usha Raje had approached the court seeking their shares in the family property.

Kanika Devi Singh and Pratima Devi Rana, daughters of the late Padmavati Raje, were also made parties to the case. However, both were earlier declared ex parte after they failed to appear before the court during previous hearings.

Pratima Devi later filed an application seeking permission to rejoin the proceedings and raise objections to the proposed settlement.

Next Hearing on Oct 29

The next hearing on Oct 29 is expected to be important in the dispute. Pratima Devi's testimony and the evidence she presents could help the court assess her allegations concerning the settlement proposal.

The court has yet to rule on the validity of the settlement or reach a final conclusion on the allegations of fraud.