School Principal Suspended After Multiple Complaints Over Using Girls' Toilet In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The principal of a government higher secondary school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been suspended with immediate effect over allegations of using girls' toilet on Friday.

Basant Lal Prajapati, principal of the Government Higher Secondary School in Ishangarh, was suspended by Sagar Division Commissioner Anil Suchari through an order issued on August 7, 2026.

The action followed complaints from school employees and an inquiry into the allegations.

A committee formed by the District Education Officer investigated the matter based on a proposal sent by the Chhatarpur Collector.

According to the inquiry report, the school had a separate toilet for male staff, but Prajapati allegedly used the girls' toilet.

The committee considered this inappropriate behaviour and linked it to his alleged misuse of authority.

The principal was also accused of troubling and mentally harassing female employees at the school. The report also mentioned allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards other staff members.

Another allegation was that the principal withheld employees' salaries without a valid reason. He was also accused of opposing government schemes being run at the school and not following official instructions.

The commissioner's order said the allegations pointed to indiscipline and misuse of authority while performing his official duties. His conduct was found to be against Rule 3(1), 3(2) and 3(3) of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

Prajapati was suspended under Rule 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.

During his suspension, his headquarters will be the District Education Officer's office in Chhatarpur. He will also receive a subsistence allowance as per government rules.

The suspension order has been sent to senior officials of the School Education Department, the Commissioner of Public Instruction, the Chhatarpur Collector and other concerned officials for further action.

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