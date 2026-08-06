45-Year-Old Man Found Dead On Railway Track In Chhatarpur, Wife Alleges Murder |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The mutilated body of a 45-year-old man was found on a railway track in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, triggering panic among residents.

According to information, the incident took place in the Civil Line police station area of Chhatarpur on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Khare (45), a resident of Awas Colony D-37 on Goriya Road.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. However, the victim’s wife, Mamta Khare, has raised suspicion of murder, claiming that her husband had received threats following a dispute with neighbours a day before his death.

Wife alleges murder

According to Mamta, a dispute had taken place with some women from their neighbourhood over a religious programme at a temple.

She alleged that after the argument, Swadesh Vishwakarma and Jagdish Vishwakarma reached their house and created a disturbance by allegedly kicking and hitting the gate.

She said she informed Dial-112 following the incident, after which police reached the spot and began looking into the complaint. Mamta also claimed that she has videos related to the dispute saved on her mobile phone.

The next day, Mamta went to the Civil Line police station to complain about the earlier dispute and her husband’s health condition. During this time, she received a call from police informing her about an accident and asking her to reach the district hospital.

When she reached the hospital, she was informed that Rakesh Khare had died after being hit by a train on the railway track. His body was sent for post-mortem examination.

In her written complaint, Mamta alleged that some people involved in the earlier dispute had threatened to get her husband killed and falsely implicate him in a case. She demanded a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Police awaiting post-mortem report

Civil Line police station in-charge Ashutosh Shrotiya said police reached the railway track after receiving information about the body. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Khare and his family was informed.

He said the investigation was being conducted based on the complaint submitted by the wife, evidence collected from the spot and the post-mortem report. The officer added that the exact cause of death would become clear only after the investigation was completed.