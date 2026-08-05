Bhind Assistant Secretary Kidnapped, Beaten Black & Blue Over Wheat Procurement Dispute; 4 Booked |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A case of alleged kidnapping and assault involving the assistant secretary of a cooperative society came to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district.

Police have registered an FIR against 4 people after the official alleged that he was forcibly taken away, held captive and beaten over a dispute linked to government wheat procurement.

According to police, the case was registered at Lahar police station on the complaint of Vinod Singh Rajawat, assistant secretary of Machhand Cooperative Society.

The suspects were identified as Ajit Chauhan, Dhirendra Singh Chauhan, Pawan Gupta and Abhinandan Chauhan.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 127(2), 115(2), 296(b), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the FIR, the incident took place on the night of August 4 when the suspects allegedly forced Rajawat into a vehicle and took him to a room where he was kept captive and assaulted.

Following his complaint, police registered a case on August 5 and started an investigation.

The dispute is reportedly linked to alleged irregularities and financial dealings in government wheat procurement at the cooperative society.

It is alleged that cheap wheat was brought from outside and shown as procurement under the government support price scheme.

A disagreement over the sharing of money from the alleged activity reportedly escalated into violence.

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Meanwhile, the suspects’ side has claimed that they had deposited wheat at the society but did not receive payment from the assistant secretary, leading to the dispute. Police have not verified these allegations yet and are investigating the matter.

Cases of alleged irregularities in wheat procurement have been reported earlier in Bhind district as well.

In previous instances, complaints were registered over allegations of bringing cheaper wheat from outside, showing purchases in the names of fake farmers and misuse of government funds.

Police said further investigation will reveal the actual reason behind the assault and whether the incident was only related to a payment dispute or connected to a larger alleged procurement irregularity.

The allegations of corruption and illegal procurement are yet to be established.