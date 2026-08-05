40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death Over Affair With A Newly Married Woman In Chhatarpur | AI Generated Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man allegedly died after being beaten up over an alleged love affair in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the district hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Arvind Kushwaha, 40, a resident of Ghatra village under the Gaurihar police station limits.

According to Station House Officer Roopnarayan Pateriya, Arvind was allegedly in a relationship with a woman from the same village.

Although the woman was married in Uttar Pradesh around one-and-a-half months ago, the two reportedly remained in contact. As this allegedly led to disputes in her marital life, the woman's father became angry.

Police said the woman's father, Ramdeen Kushwaha, along with his brother-in-law, Pooran Kushwaha, allegedly stopped Arvind on a hilly road near the village on Tuesday evening and assaulted him with sticks.

He was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to the district hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday morning.

Police had initially registered a case of assault and are now adding murder charges following Arvind's death. A search is underway to arrest the two named suspects.

Meanwhile, the victim's family alleged that four to five people were involved in the attack and claimed Arvind was also hit with the butt of a country-made pistol. They said he worked as a JCB machine operator.

According to Sohan Kushwaha, a relative of the deceased, "On his way back, he was allegedly abducted by a few men at around 8 pm on Tuesday. He was then brutally assaulted and left by the roadside in an injured state. When locals spotted him, they rushed him to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning."

Police have launched an investigation and said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and statements from the victim's family.