3 Women Die In Separate MP's Chhatarpur Incidents; Murder, Suicide, And Poison Cases Under Probe

Three Women Die In Separate MP's Chhatarpur Incidents; Murder, Suicide, And Poison Cases Under Probe | AI Generated

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three women allegedly died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, as reported on Sunday.

One of the deceased women was murdered by her in-laws over prolonged harassment, while another woman hanged herself and the third one consumed poison.

According to the Chhatarpur police, three women, including a married woman and a teenager, have died in separate incidents across different police station areas of Chhatarpur.

Following the suspicious death of a woman, married eight years ago, in Chandla, her maternal family has accused her in-laws of harassment and murder.

A woman in the city committed suicide by hanging, and a 17-year-old girl from the Gulganj area died at the district hospital during treatment after consuming a poisonous substance.

Suspicious death of a married woman in Chandla; maternal family alleges murder

The Chandla police report the deceased was identified as Chandni Ansari a resident of Chandla.

Deceased father allege after the marriage, her husband Firoz, mother-in-law Baby, and sisters-in-law Firdosh, Farhat, Tabassum, and Sardar had been harassing his daughter.

Family members stated that when they arrived after receiving news of the hanging on the night of July 28, they found injury marks on Chandni's body and blood flowing from her ear.

Alleging a lack of redressal, the family visited the SP's office to demand action against the guilty parties.

Woman hangs herself in the city

Sandhya Kushwaha, a resident near the Khere ki Devi temple in Chhatarpur city, committed suicide by hanging herself at home on Friday evening.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived and sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The reason behind the suicide remains unclear at this stage. Family member Munna Kushwaha provided details about the incident.

Teenager dies after consuming poisonous substance

17-year-old Ramdevi Ahirwar, a resident of Angaur village under the Gulganj police station area, consumed an unidentified poisonous substance.

Her family rushed her to the district hospital in critical condition; she passed away around 8 PM while undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The circumstances under which the teenager consumed the poisonous substance remain unclear. The police are investigating the matter.