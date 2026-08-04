School Girls Accuse Principal Of Repeatedly Using Female Toilet In MP's Chhatarpur, Demand His Removal

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Female students from a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district have demanded the removal of their principal, alleging that he repeatedly used the girls' toilet despite being asked not to.

The incident took place in Government Higher Secondary Sandipani School in Ishanagar have made serious allegations against the school's principal, Basant Lal Prajapati, during the district's public grievance hearing.

They have demanded a fair inquiry and his removal from the school.

What did the students say?

The students alleged that the principal repeatedly uses the toilet meant for girls. They claimed that despite asking him several times not to do so, he has continued the practice, making them feel unsafe and uncomfortable on the school campus.

During the public hearing, the students also raised slogans demanding the principal's removal.

Student Surbhi Kushwaha said a written complaint was submitted during Tuesday's public hearing. She also alleged that the principal made objectionable remarks about the Central government's Agniveer scheme by calling it "garbage." According to her, the principal's repeated visits to the girls' toilet have created fear among students.

Another student, Saraswati Ahirwar, alleged that the principal's behaviour towards girl students was inappropriate. She claimed he used abusive language with students during the morning assembly for speaking loudly. The students also accused him of behaving rudely with other members of the school staff.

The students have urged the district administration and the District Education Officer (DEO) to conduct an impartial investigation and take strict action. Officials are expected to decide the next course of action after completing the inquiry into the allegations.