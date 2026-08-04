MP Train Update! Four Special Trains Between Bhopal & Rewa On Raksha Bandhan

Four Special Trains Between Bhopal And Rewa On Raksha Bandhan | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To accommodate the extra passenger rush during the Raksha Bandhan festival, West Central Railway will operate four special superfast trains between Bhopal and Rewa, in accordance with Railway Board directives.

These special trains will ensure a smooth and convenient travel experience for passengers during the festive period.

1. Train No. 02155 Bhopal–Rewa Weekly Superfast Special: Will depart from Bhopal at 22:25 hrs on August 25, 2026 (Tuesday) and arrive at Rewa at 07:20 hrs the next day.

On the return journey, Train No. 02156 Rewa–Bhopal Superfast Special will depart from Rewa at 18:35 hrs on August 26, 2026 (Wednesday) and arrive at Bhopal at 04:30 hrs the next day.

2. Train No. 02189 Bhopal–Rewa Superfast Special: Will depart from Bhopal at 22:25 hrs on August 26 and 27, 2026, and arrive at Rewa at 07:20 hrs the next day.

On the return journey, Train No. 02190 Rewa–Bhopal Superfast Special will depart from Rewa at 12:30 hrs on August 27, 2026, and arrive at Bhopal at 21:00 hrs.

3. Train No. 02154 Rewa–Bhopal One-way Superfast Special: Will depart from Rewa at 18:35 hrs on August 29, 2026 (Saturday) and arrive at Bhopal at 04:30 hrs the next day.

4. Train No. 02180 Rewa–Bhopal Superfast Special: Will depart from Rewa at 18:35 hrs on August 30, 2026 (Sunday) and arrive at Bhopal at 04:30 hrs the next day. On the return journey, Train No. 02179 Bhopal–Rewa Superfast Special will depart from Bhopal at 22:25 hrs on August 31, 2026 (Monday) and arrive at Rewa at 07:20 hrs the following day.

These special trains will halt at Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Maihar, Satna, and Rewa stations.