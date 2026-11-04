School Bus Runs Over 11-Year-Old Girl While Reversing, Kills Her On Spot In MP's Bhind

School Bus Reverses Over 11-Year-Old Girl, Kills Her Instantly, Sparks Highway Protest In MP's Bhind |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old schoolgirl died on the spot after a school bus ran over her while reversing near Birkhadi village in Bhind district's Gohad area on Wednesday. The girl was waiting by the roadside after school when the driver allegedly failed to notice her behind the vehicle. Following the accident, angry family members and villagers blocked the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway-719, demanding action against the driver. Police later arrested the driver, seized the bus and cleared the highway after assuring protesters of action.

The deceased was identified as Deepti, daughter of Vishambhar Sharma, a resident of Birkhadi village. She was an 11-year-old student of Sunglow School.

According to reports, Deepti was standing near the roadside when a bus bearing the name Sunrise School arrived. The driver began reversing the vehicle without noticing the child behind it. The rear wheel of the bus ran over Deepti, causing severe injuries. She died at the scene.

Following the accident, family members and villagers caught the driver and blocked National Highway-719. The protest caused a traffic jam, with vehicles lining up along the road.

Police reached the spot and tried to calm the protesters. The blockade was lifted after officials assured the family that action would be taken.

Villagers alleged that several private school buses operating in the Gohad area were in poor condition and lacked proper safety arrangements. They demanded inspections of school buses, including their fitness certificates, documents and safety equipment.

Gohad police station in-charge Vikas Singh Tomar said the driver had been arrested and the bus seized. Police also conducted the driver's medical examination. Deepti's body was taken to the Gohad Community Health Centre for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to her family.

Police said the bus documents would be examined as part of the investigation.