Bhind Woman Spots Snake Entering House During Karwa Chauth Rituals, Chases & Kills It Barehanded

Karwa Chauth Takes Bizarre Turn In MP’s Bhind As Woman Kills Snake Barehanded |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman observing the Karwa Chauth fast reportedly killed a snake with her bare hands. She allegedly grabbed the snake and repeatedly slammed it against the ground until it died. The woman later reached the district hospital carrying the dead snake, causing a stir among patients and medical staff. Doctors examined her for possible injuries and reportedly found her condition to be stable.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the woman was preparing for the evening Karwa Chauth rituals. She was at home when a snake suddenly appeared, creating panic.

Instead of moving away, the woman reportedly caught the snake with her bare hands and repeatedly struck it against the ground until it died. The snake was reported to be venomous, although its species and venomous status have not been officially confirmed.

Read Also Bhopal Municipal Corporation Server To Remain Shut For Two Days, Online Tax Payments Suspended

The woman reportedly said she was determined to protect her husband and would not release the snake until she had completed her Karwa Chauth fast by drinking water offered by him.

Hospital staff examined her to determine whether she had suffered a snakebite or other injuries during the encounter. According to reports, doctors found no serious injuries but kept her under observation as a precautionary measure.

The unusual incident attracted considerable attention in the district, particularly because it occurred on Karwa Chauth, when married women traditionally observe a fast and pray for their husbands' long lives.

The incident has also raised concerns about the risks of handling snakes without professional assistance. Wildlife experts warn that attempting to catch or kill a snake can be extremely dangerous, as some species are venomous and their bites can be life-threatening.

People are advised to keep a safe distance from snakes and contact the Forest Department or trained snake rescuers instead of handling them.

In case of a suspected snakebite, immediate medical attention is essential, even if the person initially shows no symptoms.