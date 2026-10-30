MlA Kanchan Mukesh Tanve Presents Khandwa Roadmap To CM Mohan Yadav In Bhopal | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Kanchan Mukesh Tanve met CM Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Thursday and presented 11 development issues concerning Khandwa Assembly constituency.

Tanve invited the CM to Khandwa for a Ladli Behna Yojana fund distribution programme and sought inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies for completed and proposed projects.

Her demands included the Rs 180 crore Khandwa-Mundi road, Rs 25 crore Nahalda-Bhandaria Agricultural College-Teethia Joshi bypass, Rs 9 crore new municipal corporation building, new tehsil building and Ganesh Gaushala, which shelters over 500 cows.

She also sought financial approval for the Teethia Joshi-Sirpur road, groundbreaking of the Rs 11 crore hi-tech nursery and proposed sports complex, and faster completion of the three-culvert overbridge.

Tanve raised concern over delays in the Jawar-Sinhara Micro Lift Irrigation Scheme and sought an inquiry and accountability.

She also demanded an airport in Khandwa, saying it could benefit Harda, Betul, Khargone and Burhanpur and boost tourism, trade and connectivity.