Man Alleges Attack By 20-25 People After Interfaith Marriage, Claims Wife Taken Away By Family; Seeks CM's Help In MP's Khandwa | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A day after an inter-faith marriage at Mahadevgarh temple, a couple from the Chaigaon Makhan police station area landed in a dispute after the husband alleged that 20 to 25 people from his wife’s family assaulted him and took his wife away in a car.

The matter has reached the police, while the husband has also sought the Chief Minister’s intervention, citing concerns over the woman’s safety.

According to complainant Tejpal Singh Rajput, he and Tanjim alias Tejaswini had known each other for several years and decided to marry of their own will. According to his complaint, they travelled to Indore and Pithampur on Oct 20 and prepared live-in relationship documents on Oct 23.

The couple allegedly married at Mahadevgarh temple around 11.30 am on Monday. They later visited a lawyer in Malikuan to complete the documentation. Tejpal alleged that around 2 pm, the woman’s family arrived with 20 to 25 people, assaulted him and took Tejaswini away in a car.

Tejpal submitted a complaint to the police and wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, seeking protection for both and a fair investigation.

He submitted documents, photographs and videos on a pen drive with his complaint. He also expressed concern that his wife could face pressure or be forced to change her statement, and requested protection for both.

A video of Tejaswini has surfaced in which she says she married willingly, was not pressured and is happy with her husband.

DSP Durgesh Ramo said the woman’s statement has not yet been recorded. Police will examine the marriage documents and other evidence before deciding further action.