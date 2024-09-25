 SC Verdict Leads To Cancellation Of 45 Transport Constable Appointments After 12 Years Over Gender Reservation Irregularities
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has cancelled the appointment of 45 transport constables recruited 12 years ago. The Transport Department issued an order, cancelling the appointments after a verdict of the Supreme Court.

In 2012, the Transport Department recruited 198 transport constables. Among the recruits, some men were appointed to the posts reserved for women. A candidate, Himadri Raje, filed a complaint at the High Court in Gwalior against the appointments. The HC delivered the judgment in favour of the petitioner and cancelled the recruitments.

The state government moved the SC against the HC order, but the apex court, too, gave order in favour of the petitioner. Yet the government did not cancel the appointments. The Transport Department issued the order, cancelling the recruitments only after the candidate filed a contempt petition. Additional secretary of the Transport Department Sibi Chakravarty dashed off a letter to the transport commissioner, giving the consent of the department to cancel the recruitments.

According to Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, the recruitments have been cancelled in compliance with the Supreme Court order. According to Singh, the matter is connected with the appointment for reserved posts, but it has nothing to do with Vyapam, and the Congress tries to give importance to any issue. Congress leader KK Mishra said SC order had highlighted the fact that there were irregularities in appointment of transport constables. Mishra demanded the resignation of the then chief minister and present Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the then transport minister and present Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

Criteria for men, women candidates were same

In the recruitment, the criteria for men and women candidates were the same. As the physical fitness test, measurement of chest and height were same for men and women candidates, the posts meant for women remained vacant, and men were recruited.

