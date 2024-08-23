 SC-ST Reservation’s ‘Creamy Layer’ Sub-Categorisation: Ahirwar Community Submits Memorandum To Sehore Collector
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSC-ST Reservation’s ‘Creamy Layer’ Sub-Categorisation: Ahirwar Community Submits Memorandum To Sehore Collector

SC-ST Reservation’s ‘Creamy Layer’ Sub-Categorisation: Ahirwar Community Submits Memorandum To Sehore Collector

The Ahirwar Community Association in theSehore district supported the shutdown and organised a rally.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court's recent decision on introducing a 'creamy layer' and subcategorisation within the reservation system for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC-ST) has sparked widespread opposition from these communities.

The Ahirwar Community Association in Sehore, among other SC-ST organisations, has voiced strong objections to the ruling. Kapil Suryavanshi, the media spokesperson for the Ahirwar Community Association, told the media that various Dalit organisations called for a nationwide shutdown on Wednesday in protest against the decision. The Ahirwar Community Association in theSehore district supported the shutdown and organised a rally.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road & More; Check...
article-image

This rally culminated in the submission of a memorandum addressed to the President at the Collectorate, expressing their discontent. Vinod Barodia, the divisional secretary of the association, stated that the Supreme Court's ruling has deeply hurt the community. He expressed that the decision is perceived as a conspiracy to deprive the community of its rights and entitlements, leaving them distressed and fearful.

The community is already facing discrimination in employment, experiencing injustice and oppression, and often being harassed due to caste.

FPJ Shorts
Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option
Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option
Maharashtra: State Doctors Association 'MARD' Calls Off Strike After CM Shinde Assures Medicos Of Enhanced Security
Maharashtra: State Doctors Association 'MARD' Calls Off Strike After CM Shinde Assures Medicos Of Enhanced Security
Kolkata: BJP Protest At Swasthya Bhawan Disrupts Bidhannagar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari Detained; Party Criticises Police Response (VIDEO)
Kolkata: BJP Protest At Swasthya Bhawan Disrupts Bidhannagar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari Detained; Party Criticises Police Response (VIDEO)
Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business
Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business

Furthermore, there are concerns about inadequate recruitment for backlog positions, the privatisation of departments leading to the erosion of reservation benefits, and the perception that the decision aims to divide the community. Prominent figures such as divisional president TulsiramAhirwar, divisional secretary Vinod Barodia, district president Karan Singh Ahirwar, and many others including Jivan Ahirwar, Radheshyam Ahirwar, MansharamAhirwar, and Laxman Ahirwar were present during the submission of the memorandum.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC-ST Reservation’s ‘Creamy Layer’ Sub-Categorisation: Ahirwar Community Submits Memorandum To...

SC-ST Reservation’s ‘Creamy Layer’ Sub-Categorisation: Ahirwar Community Submits Memorandum To...

MP: Water-Level Of Pagara Dam Increases After Ten Years Of Waiting In Morena

MP: Water-Level Of Pagara Dam Increases After Ten Years Of Waiting In Morena

EOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch

EOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch

Bhopal: Shaheed Bhavan Rental Row One Month On, Minister’s Announcement Still Unrealised

Bhopal: Shaheed Bhavan Rental Row One Month On, Minister’s Announcement Still Unrealised

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Finish Narmada Mission Launched By Dave, Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Finish Narmada Mission Launched By Dave, Chouhan