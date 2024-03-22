 SC Issues Notice To CM CS, Seeks Reply On Lokayukta Appointment
But the apex court refuses to stay the appointment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of Lokayukta. The Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar filed a petition in the apex court against the appointment. SC, however, issued a notice to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary seeking a reply and the files related to the appointment within a week. The court also directed them to set up guidelines for holding discussions on the appointment of Lokayukta.

Before the appointment, there should a discussion between the Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice. There should be directives for discussions. In the petition, Singhar said that the government had not consulted him before appointing the Lokayukta. He said that the apex court had issued a notice to the CM and CS on his petition.

The Lokyukta was appointed against the rules and provisions, the petition said. The Governor appointed Satyendra Kumar Singh as Lokayukta on March 9, and he was administered oath the next day. Singh has been appointed after the end of the tenure of the former Lokayukta, NK Gupta. Singhar opposed it. The ministers of the state government said that the suggestions of LoP were sought, but he did not reply to the letter.

