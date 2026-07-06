‘Save Daughters From BJP Leaders,’ PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Slams BJP Over Alleged Bad Touch Case At Sagar's Bundelkhand Medical College -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a woman doctor allegedly molested by an admitted BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar has surfaced on social media.

Sharing the video, PCC chief Jitu Patwari condemned the BJP and urged the public to “wake up, understand, and deliver justice”.

He said, “People of the state, the slogan ‘Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter’ was given by Narendra Modi ji, but they forgot to mention that we need to save our daughters from BJP leaders themselves.”

What was the matter?

According to information, the incident pertains to Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district and was reported on July 3. After the incident, a massive protest also broke out at Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC), briefly halting healthcare services.

Later, an FIR was registered by Sagar police against Anil Pipara (Shrivastava) following a Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) protest over the alleged 'bad touch' incident.

While both patient and attendant are absconding with help of local guards ,doctors are demanding immediate arrest and FIR on both of them while police administration is giving almost no support to doctors with Riot Control Vehicle placed on site



Continue... pic.twitter.com/TLoebc5O7x — INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MEMES (IIM) (@ShubhenduMurari) July 3, 2026

Doctor's video surfaces

The video shows a woman doctor narrating the entire incident.

She said, “Main on-duty doctor hoon jo wahan pe posted thi. Raat ko ek patient tha jo bed number three pe leta hua tha aur ek patient tha jo bed number four pe tha…(There was one patient at night who was lying on bed number 3, and another patient who was on bed number 4).”

Watch the video here:

सागर में एक भाजपा नेता ने एक ऑन ड्यूटी महिला डॉक्टर के साथ जबरदस्ती की। जब बहन ने इसका विरोध किया, तो उसे धमकी दी गई, “तुम्हें गोली मार देंगे।”



प्रदेशवासियों, “बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ” का नारा तो नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने दिया, लेकिन वे यह बताना भूल गए कि भाजपा नेताओं से ही हमें बेटियों… pic.twitter.com/z9lkzhEOr4 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) July 6, 2026

“Poisoning ka case tha bed number four pe, three pe assault ka case tha. Main bed number four ke poisoning ke case ko attend kar rahi thi… jab mera back uski taraf tha (bed no. three), woh patient ne haath uthaya aur mere back ko touch kiya…"

"(The patient in bed number 4 was a poisoning case, and bed number 3 was an assault case. I was attending to the poisoning case at bed number 4. While my back was turned towards the other patient, he lifted his hand and touched my back).”

After this, the doctor confronted the patient who allegedly started acting clueless. The doctor also called his attendants.

“Jab uske attendants aaye, toh main, mere seniors, mere saath jo nursing staff tha, sab log aaye wahan pe… aur sabko logon ne uske attendants ko bola ki aise kaise behave kar rahe ho… toh uske hum pe chillane lag gaye ki tum logon ko to hum dekh lenge, bahar milo, tumhe hum goli se maar denge, bohot kuch bola unhone…"

"(When the attendants came, I, my seniors, and the nursing staff all went there. Everyone told the attendants that they should not behave like that. After that, they started shouting at us and said things like, “We will see you outside, we will meet you outside, we will shoot you,” and they threatened us with serious consequences).”

When asked about the name of the BJP leader, the doctor said she did not know the name and added, “Hume netaon ki dhamki di gayi hai…(We have been threatened with political leaders.)”