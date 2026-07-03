FIR Against Yuva Morcha Leader Over 'Bad Touch' With Junior Doctor At Bundelkhand Medical College | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered by Sagar police against Anil Pipara (Shrivastava) after the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) protested over an alleged 'bad touch' incident involving a woman resident doctor at Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC), Sagar, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to doctors, a patient, Lakshmi Tiwari, was brought to the hospital around 2 am. They alleged that two attendants accompanying the patient abused hospital staff during treatment.

When staff objected, the men allegedly threatened them. A woman resident doctor and nursing staff alleged that one of the men touched them inappropriately and threatened to shoot them outside the hospital.

Doctors and nursing staff stopped work and staged a blockade at the hospital's main gate, demanding immediate action.

Police, district administration officials and the BMC management reached the spot and assured protesters that action would be taken. The protest ended after the assurance, following which police registered the FIR.

The suspect has been identified as Anil Srivastava, a state executive committee member of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

JUDA state president Mahendra Singh warned of a statewide strike if the suspect is not arrested immediately.

Supporting the protest, Federation of All India Medical Association national spokesperson Dr Akash Soni said, "There must be proper action in the matter. The suspect is highly influential and close to BJP Yuva Morcha leaders."