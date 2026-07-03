No regular IG for Bhopal and Sagar police range | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two crucial police ranges in the state are currently operating without regular inspectors general of police (IGs). The responsibility for maintaining law and order in these sensitive areas, stretching from the Rajasthan border to Uttar Pradesh border, rests with officials holding additional charge.

Regular IGs have not been appointed for Bhopal Rural Range and the Sagar Range. Instead, the charge of both ranges has been assigned to other IGs as an additional responsibility.

The Bhopal Rural Range is prone to interstate crime and narcotics smuggling, while Sagar Range faces challenges like illegal mining and the menace of dacoits.

Sanjay Tiwari, the IG of the Bhopal Rural Range, retired on June 30. The geographical jurisdiction of this range extends to the Rajasthan border.

Specifically, the Rajgarh district within this range shares a border with Rajasthan's Jhalawar district.

This range is considered strategically significant for interstate crime, smuggling and cross-border coordination.

The role of IG for the Sagar Range has been managed through additional charge for the past three months. The Sagar Range covers districts in the Bundelkhand region.

The Chhatarpur district within this range shares borders with Banda and Mahoba districts of Uttar Pradesh.

This range is also considered highly sensitive because of illegal mining, a history of dacoit activity, interstate crime and law-and-order concerns.

The Home Department has not yet posted regular IGs to either of these ranges. When contacted, a senior police official said the proposal for appointments was pending with the state government.